INS TRIKAND PARTICIPATES IN INTERNATIONAL MARITIME EXERCISE/ CUTLASS EXPRESS 23 (IMX/ CE-23)

INS Trikand is participating in the International Maritime Exercise/ Cutlass Express 2023 (IMX/CE-23) being held in the Gulf region from 26 Feb to 16 Mar 23. She will exercise with participants from over 50 nations and international maritime agencies with the common aim of enhancing maritime security and keeping sea lanes in the region safe for maritime commerce.

IMX/CE-23 is one of the largest multinational maritime exercises in the world. While this is Indian Navy’s maiden IMX participation, it also marks the second occasion where an Indian Naval ship is participating in an exercise conducted by the CMF. Earlier, in Nov 22, INS Trikand had participated in the CMF led Operation Sea Sword 2.

Participation in exercises like Sea Sword 2 and IMX/CE-23 enables the Indian Navy in strengthening relationships and enhancing interoperability and collective maritime capability with maritime partners in the IOR. It also enables the Navy contribute constructively to regional stability and security.