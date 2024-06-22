INS Sunayna Docks at Port Louis, Mauritius for Naval Engagement

INS Sunayna on long range deployment to South West IOR, entered Port Louis, Mauritius on 20 Jun 24. Prior entering harbour, the ship was engaged in maritime surveillance of Mauritian EEZ along with Mauritius Coast Guard (MCG) Ship Barracuda and MPF Dornier. The joint EEZ patrol in the region reinforces Indian Navy’s shared commitment towards cooperative maritime security in the region.

On arrival, the ship was accorded a warm welcome by MCG Dornier and Mauritius Police Force Band. The ship is on a three day visit to port and engaged in wide range of professional & social interactions, harbour training of MCG personnel, community service, medical camp and sports activities. Joint Yoga session was also conducted onboard INS Sunayna and MNCG Barracuda at Port Louis on the occasion of International Day of Yoga (IDY 2024), bringing together personnel from Indian Navy and National Coast Guard, Mauritius. More than 200 personnel including Indian diaspora and memebers of High Commission of India participated in the event promoting holistic wellness and harmony. The ship will remain open to visitors on 22 Jun 24.

The visit of INS Sunayna strengthens maritime security cooperation and bilateral ties between the two nations of the region.