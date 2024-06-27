INS Sunayna Arrives at Port Victoria, Seychelles

INS Sunayna entered Port Victoria, Seychelles on 26 Jun 24 as part of her long range deployment in the South West Indian Ocean Region.

The ship’s visit coincides with the celebration of 48th National Day of Seychelles on 29 Jun 24. An Indian Navy marching contingent along with Naval band will participate in the military parade organised as part of the Seychelles National Day celebrations. The deployment of an Indian Naval ship marks sustained participation of an Indian military contingent since 1976 reaffirming bonhomie between the two nations.

During the port call, social interactions, engagements with Seychelles Defence Force, special yoga session, ship open to visitors and community outreach program are scheduled. An aerial demonstration of indigenously built Naval Advance Light Helicopter (ALH) is also planned during the port call. Deployment of INS Sunayna is in consonance with the vision of SAGAR promoting collaborative efforts to ensure maritime security in the IOR.