INS Shardul Concludes Successful Port Visit to Dubai

INS Shardul as part of long range training deployment concluded its visit to Port Rashid, Dubai, UAE, on 16 Oct 24. The visit marked another important milestone in strengthening maritime cooperation between India and UAE. During the port call, the key engagements included interactions with UAE Navy, cross training visits, and community outreach activities.

The sea trainees of INS Shardul participated in organized visits to Naval Officers Training Academy and UAE Naval Ship providing opportunity for professional interactions and productive discussions on shared knowledge & training practices. Joint training sessions, yoga activities, and friendly sports fixtures were the other highlights of the visit. A formal reception was hosted onboard INS Shardul which was attended by personnel and officials of UAE Navy, diplomats and distinguished members of the Indian community.

On departure from Dubai, INS Shardul participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with the UAE Naval ship Al Quwaisat. Both ships executed a series of naval maneuvers, communication drills, and coordinated movements, demonstrating mutual coordination and interoperability.

The visit of Indian Naval ship to Dubai underscores the importance of India-UAE maritime relations and commitment to capacity enhancement in maritime domain aligned with the vision of SAGAR in IOR.