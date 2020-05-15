INS Jalashwa to bring back around 700 from Maldives

New Delhi: As part of Samudra setu mission, Indian navy ship INS Jalashwa will sail again from Male capital of Maldives on Friday bringing back around 700 residents of Kerala and Lakshadweep.

The pre-embarkation activities have begun and people are being ferried from different points of Male to the airport where emigration and medical checkup etc. are to be carried out. The ship will depart in the afternoon and all safety precautions are being adhered to. Local youth volunteers have been enrolled and several agencies of Maldives government are assisting the process to make it a smooth affair.

The ship had earlier brought back 698 Indian nationals to Kochi on Sunday. Another ship INS Magar had reached Kochi on Sunday with 202 Indian nationals.

Indian high commission in Male has said that Air India evacuation flights are being planned to cities of New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Chennai for residents of other states except Kerala. The high commission said that priority would be given to those facing deportation by Maldives government, medical emergency, pregnant women, elderly, stranded tourists and people affected by family emergencies like deaths.

