INS Jalashwa brought back 920 Indian citizens from Iran

New Delhi: INS Jalashwa, deployed by the Indian Navy for “Operation Samudra Setu”, entered Tuticorin harbour early morning today, 01 Jul 2020 with 687 Indian nationals embarked from Bandar Abbas, Iran. Thus far Indian Navy ships have brought back 920 Indian citizens from Iran.

The embarkation of Indian nationals was facilitated by the Indian Mission in Iran. Personnel were embarked onboard after carrying out requisite medical screening. COVID related safety protocols were also strictly adhered to during the sea-passage.

The evacuees were received by local authorities at Tuticorin and arrangements were in place for speedy disembarkation, health screening, immigration and transportation of the evacuees.

With this evacuation, the Indian Navy has now repatriated 3992 Indian nationals from Maldives, Sri Lanka and Iran during the ongoing pandemic.

