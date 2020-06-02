INS Jalashwa Arrives at #Tuticorin with Indian Citizens Embarked from Sri Lanka

New Delhi: INS Jalashwa, deployed by the Indian Navy for “Operation Samudra Setu”, entered Tuticorin harbour on 02 June 2020 with 685 Indian nationals evacuated from Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Embarkation of Indian nationals was facilitated by the Indian Mission in Sri Lanka. Personnel were embarked onboard after carrying out requisite medical screening. COVID related safety protocols were also strictly adhered to during the sea-passage.

The evacuees were received by local authorities at Tuticorin and arrangements were in place for speedy disembarkation, health screening, immigration and transportation of the evacuees.

With this evacuation, Indian Navy has now repatriated 2173 Indian nationals from Maldives (1488) and Sri Lanka (685) during the ongoing pandemic.

INS Jalashwa would now be proceeding to Maldives for repatriation of approximate 700 Indian nationals on 05 June 2020.

Related

comments