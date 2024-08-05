INS Chilka Hosts Passing Out Parade for Fourth Batch of Agniveers

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff will review the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the fourth batch of Agniveers at INS Chilka on 09 Aug 24. The post sunset ceremony will see 1390 Agniveers including 216 women Agniveers taking the ‘Antim Pag’ from the hallowed portals of INS Chilka. Along with Naval Agniveers, 330 Coast Guard Naviks will also pass out on this occasion. Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command will be the Conducting Officer of parade. This momentous event will be witnessed by proud families of the passing-out Agniveers, eminent veterans and sports personalities.

The POP not only signifies the successful completion of 16 weeks of ab-initio Naval training of the Agniveers but also their new voyage in the Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Ready Indian Navy. The training at Chilka included training on academics, various facets of service and outdoor training based on the core values of Duty, Honour and Courage. During the POP, deserving Agniveers would be presented awards by CNS in various categories.

As part of the event, CNS will inaugurate new infrastructure building/ facilities and attend the valedictory function of Agniveers and present awards to various divisions.

The POP will be live streamed from 1710 h on 09 Aug 24 on Indian Navy YouTube channel, Facebook page and regional Doordarshan network.