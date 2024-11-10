Innovative Sand Art on World Diabetes Day to promote early diabetes diagnosis and healthy lifestyle

Bhubaneswar: India is recognized as the diabetes capital of the world, with a high incidence of diabetes and related complications affecting millions. Poor lifestyle choices and inadequate diagnosis are key factors driving the epidemic, leading to alarming rates of heart and kidney disorders among individuals with diabetes. In an innovative effort to address this health crisis, Mankind Pharma, in collaboration with Win Over Diabetes Everyday and the Research Society for Diabetes in India (RSSDI), is raising awareness on the importance of early diabetes diagnosis, diet, and exercise through an impactful sand art initiative this World Diabetes Day.

The sand art, designed to communicate the vital message of “Prevention through Awareness,” underscores the significance of early diagnosis, regular health check-ups, and a proactive approach to lifestyle changes to mitigate the risk of heart and kidney complications often associated with diabetes.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Prashant Agarwal, Deputy General Manager of Medical Affairs atMankind Pharma, emphasized the need for proactive health management, stating, “Diabetes is more than just a chronic condition; it’s a systemic issue that impacts overall health, particularly the heart and kidneys. Through this initiative, we want to encourage people to be vigilant, adopt regular screening practices, and make positive lifestyle changes. Early diagnosis, coupled with a balanced diet and consistent exercise, can significantly improve health outcomes and reduce the risk of severe complications.”

This collaboration aligns with Mankind Pharma’s vision to empower communities to live healthier lives. By combining medical knowledge with the artistry of sand sculptures, Mankind Pharma, Win Over Diabetes Everyday, and RSSDI hope to make the message of early detection and lifestyle adjustments both accessible and impactful, driving real change in diabetes prevention and management across India.