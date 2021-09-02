Innovative Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) Inaugurated at MCL of Coal India Ltd

Sambalpur: In a first, in Coal India Ltd. (CIL) under the Ministry of Coal, an innovative Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) at Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) was inaugurated yesterday.

Designed by the MCL’s Innovation Cell and the Department of E&T, the portal named “Vihangam’ for remote monitoring was created by a Mumbai-based start-up of drone manufacturing, robotics and automation.

This state-of-art initiative will enable the Company to access real-time video through the internet and pave the way for other allied potential use-cases of drones in mines.

The Chairman, Coal India Ltd Shri Pramod Agrawal , also laid the foundation stone for Rs 285.05 crore first mile connectivity (FMC) project — Lajkura SILO, which would add 15 million tonne per annum despatch capacity to the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).The Chairman also commissioned four 100 tonne dumpers and one mobile water sprinkler at Samleshwari OCP.

Carrying forward the vision of Sustainable Mining, MCL is implementing nine FMC projects to provide pollution-free state-of-the-art rake loading system at a total capital expenditure of Rs 3,600 crore. This will also generate a despatch capacity of 126 million tonne per year, expected to be achieved by the year 2024.

MCL was the first coal company to introduce environment-friendly Surface Mining technology in 1999. The biggest fleet of 66 Surface Miners is contributing 95 per cent of the total coal production of the company.