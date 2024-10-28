Innovative Ayurvedic Practices Highlighted on Ayurveda Day 2024: A Path to Global Health

Introduction

Ayurveda is the traditional system of medicine that originated in ancient India. It focuses on achieving balance in the body, mind and spirit to promote holistic wellbeing. The term Ayurveda is derived from two Sanskrit words: “ayu”, meaning life, and “veda”, meaning knowledge. Thus, the term Ayurveda denotes the “knowledge of life”. Government of India has been observing Ayurveda Day every year on Dhanawantari Jayanti (Dhanteras) since 2016 to raise awareness about Ayurvedic principles, medicinal herbs, and lifestyle practices. In India, the knowledge of Ayurveda is attributed to Dhanawantari, the divine physician who received this knowledge from the Lord Brahma. Ayurveda Day honors Lord Dhanvantari’s contributions, aiming to raise awareness about Ayurveda’s foundational principles, healing practices, and lifestyle approaches.

As the Ministry of Ayush prepares to celebrate the 9th Ayurveda Day on October 29, 2024, this year’s observance is set to be the most expansive yet, with over 150 countries joining in the celebrations under the theme “Ayurveda Innovations for Global Health.”

9th Ayurveda Day

On the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti and the 9th Ayurveda Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate multiple projects worth over Rs 12,850 crore related to the health sector, emphasizing India’s commitment to promoting Ayurveda alongside accessible healthcare. Central to these efforts is the expansion of the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) with the inauguration of Phase-II, which includes a dedicated Panchakarma hospital, an Ayurvedic pharmacy, a sports medicine unit, a central library, an IT and start-ups incubation centre and a 500-seat auditorium.

Recognizing the potential of Ayurveda to complement modern medical advances, PM Modi will also launch four Ayush Centres of Excellence, namely Centre of Excellence for diabetes and metabolic disorders at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; Centre of Excellence in sustainable Ayush for advanced technological solutions, start-up support and net zero sustainable solutions for Rasaushadhies at IIT Delhi; Centre of Excellence for fundamental and translational research in Ayurveda at Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow; and Centre of Excellence on Ayurveda and Systems Medicine at JNU, New Delhi. These four Ayush Centres of Excellence will be dedicated to advancing Ayurveda’s role in addressing modern health challenges and fostering sustainable healthcare solutions. PM will also lay the foundation stone of two Central Research Institutes in Yoga and Naturopathy at Khordha in Odisha, Raipur in Chhattisgarh. These initiatives are key steps in bringing Ayurveda to the forefront of mainstream healthcare, enhancing both research and clinical practice in traditional medicine and highlighting Ayurveda’s unique role in India’s healthcare landscape.

Understanding the Theme

This year’s theme, “Ayurveda Innovation for Global Health,” focuses on fostering Ayurvedic innovation to address global health issues.

Key objectives include:

Combatting non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and antimicrobial resistance.

Addressing challenges related to climate change, geriatric and mental health, and nutritional disorders.

Emphasizing preventive health and holistic wellness.

Supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Universal Health Coverage (UHC) vision.

Themes of previous years

Focus Areas of Ayurveda Day 2024

Women’s Health : Addressing women’s unique health challenges through Ayurveda’s holistic approach, covering dietary, lifestyle, and preventive health practices.

: Addressing women’s unique health challenges through Ayurveda’s holistic approach, covering dietary, lifestyle, and preventive health practices. Workplace Wellness : Promoting Ayurvedic principles to enhance physical and mental well-being at work, focusing on stress management and productivity.

: Promoting Ayurvedic principles to enhance physical and mental well-being at work, focusing on stress management and productivity. School Wellness Programs : Encouraging Ayurvedic wellness among children, including immunity-boosting and personalized nutritional guidance.

: Encouraging Ayurvedic wellness among children, including immunity-boosting and personalized nutritional guidance. Food Innovation: Exploring Ayurvedic dietary principles and food innovations, blending traditional and modern culinary techniques.

Activities Undertaken

A series of events were planned from 21st October to 29th October 2024 to celebrate Ayurveda and raise public awareness of its benefits. Activities included campaigns to promote global awareness, educational lectures on managing health and wellness, public rallies, and free diagnostic camps. The initiative aimed to engage the community and showcase the efficacy of Ayurvedic practices. The campaign concluded with a special ceremony invoking blessings for health and well-being.

History

Ayurveda, the science of life is one of the ancient and comprehensive systems of health care. The quest for good health and long life is probably as old as human existence. Four Vedas considered as oldest Indian literatures composed between 5000 and 1000 BC have information on treatment by plants and natural procedures. Reference of medicine and surgery are also found in Indian epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata. However, Ayurveda was established as a fully grown medical system from the period of Samhita (compendium) i.e., around 1000 BC. The compendia like Caraka Samhita and Susruta Samhita were written in a systematic manner with eight specialties during this period. The essential details of Caraka Samhita and Susruta Samhita were compiled and further updated in the treatises Astanga Sahgraha and Astanga Hrdaya authored by Vrddha Vagbhata and Vagbhata during 6 – 7 Century AD. Thus, the main three treatises called Brhattrayi i.e., Caraka Samhita, Susruta Samhita and Astanga Sangraha formed the basis for subsequent scholars to write texts.

Around 200 BC, medical students from different parts of the world used to come to the ancient University of Takshashila to learn Ayurveda. From 200 to 700 AD, University of Nalanda also attracted foreign medical students mainly from Japan, China etc. The Egyptians learnt about Ayurveda long before the invasion of Alexander in 400 BC through their sea-trade with India. Greeks and Romans came to know about it after their invasion. In the early part of the first millennium Ayurveda spread to the East through Buddhism and greatly influenced the Tibetan and Chinese system of medicine and herbology.

Around 800 A.D., Nagarjuna has conducted extensive studies on the medicinal applications of various metals. Many exotic and indigenous drugs for new uses are found place in Ayurvedic literature. After 16th Century, there have been inclusions of diagnosis and treatment of new diseases based on modern medical science.

In 1827, the first Ayurveda course was started in India at the Government Sanskrit College, Calcutta. By the beginning of 20th Century, many Ayurveda colleges were established in India under the patronage of provincial Rulers. Ayurveda gained more ground beginning in the 1970s, as a gradual recognition of the value of Ayurveda revived. Lots of academic work was done during the 20th century and many books were written and seminars and symposia were held.

Presently Ayurveda has well-regulated undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate education in India. A commendable network of practitioners and manufacturers exists. Infrastructure development in private and public sectors has improved the outreach to the community in a commendable way.

The expanding Global Influence of Ayurveda

Ayurveda is experiencing a significant expansion on the global stage, with legal recognition as a traditional system of medicine in 24 countries. This formal acknowledgment highlights Ayurveda’s growing role in international healthcare, and collaborative forums, such as the SCO Expert Working Group on Traditional Medicine, BIMSTEC Taskforce on Traditional Medicine, and BRICS High-Level Forum on Traditional Medicine, further strengthen its presence. These platforms foster knowledge exchange and policy alignment, paving the way for Ayurveda’s integration into healthcare systems worldwide. Additionally, Ayurveda products are now exported to over 100 countries, showcasing international demand and confidence in Ayurvedic practices and products.

The integration of morbidity codes for Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani in the ICD-11 TM Module 2 by the World Health Organization (WHO) marks another milestone, enabling more precise documentation and recognition of Ayurvedic health interventions. WHO has also established benchmarks for Ayurveda practice and training, setting a global standard for the quality and effectiveness of Ayurvedic care. At the forefront of these efforts is the Global Traditional Medicine Centre (GTMC) in Jamnagar, Gujarat, a dedicated institution advancing research, education, and practice in Ayurveda and traditional medicine.

Conclusion

Ayurveda Day 2024 celebrates both the ancient wisdom and modern relevance of Ayurveda, highlighting its role in addressing global health challenges through this year’s theme, “Ayurveda Innovation for Global Health.” With participation from over 150 countries, the event emphasizes Ayurveda’s potential to combat non-communicable diseases, antimicrobial resistance, and climate-related health issues, highlighting its preventive and sustainable approach to wellness. Recognized internationally, including in WHO’s ICD-11 and through global collaborations, Ayurveda’s practices are steadily integrating into healthcare systems worldwide. This year’s Ayurveda Day not only honors the legacy of Lord Dhanvantari but also paves the way for Ayurvedic principles to contribute meaningfully to global health and sustainable development goals.