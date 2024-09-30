Innovate Odisha 2.0 Inaugurated, Fostering Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the State  

“Innovation is key to State’s economic growth”- S&T Minister

Bhubaneswar : Innovate Odisha 2.0, Odisha’s biggest maker hackathon is aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the state. The event is being collaboratively organised by AIC-Nalanda Institute of Technology Foundation and Karkhana Makerspace from 28th September 2024 to 29th September 2024 at Nalanda Institute of Technology, Chandaka, Bhubaneswar.

The program was inaugurated by Shri Krushna Chandra Patra, Hon’ble Minister of Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare and Science & Technology Department, Govt. of Odisha. The 24 hour long hackathon aims to empower technical students and professionals to collaborate, innovate, and solve real-world challenges. Innovate Odisha provides a platform to showcase technical skills and gain exposure to cutting-edge technologies and methods. The event bought together govt. bodies, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs to share their insights & experience and guide the young innovators participated in the hackathon.

The inauguration ceremony commenced with the symbolic watering of the plant, representing the the blossoming of innovative minds and the flourishing future of entrepreneurship in Odisha. It was followed by an inspiring keynote address from the Hon’ble Minister. Shri Patra said that, “ Fostering innovation is significant for driving the state’s economic growth.” He also reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for entrepreneurs, promoting collaboration between academia, industry, and accelerate innovation-driven growth. He interacted with the student innovators and startups working upon AR-VR, Drones and IOT based tehcnologies during his visit to AIC- Nalanda.

The Innovate Odisha Hackathon has 20 teams with 120+ students participating from 15+ technical institutions of Odisha. The second edition is focused on emerging sectors like Generative AI, Climate Tech, Digital Twin and Industry Automation. The inaugural session also witnessed presence & deliberations from Shri Durga Prasad, CEO, AIC-Nalanda and Shri Siddharth Bhatter, Founder, Karkhana Makerspace.