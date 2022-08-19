Initiative by So Am I Foundation to achieve Hunger/Malnutrition Free Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The “So Am I” Foundation in collaboration with the Food Commission, Odisha; Utkal University and FICCI FLO organized a historical food Conclave – “Food for All”, to formulate a realistic plan of action for achieving the goals of a Hunger/ Malnutrition Free Odisha by 2025.

The proposed Conclave was held in the Auditorium of Utkal University in presence of dignitaries Pramod Kumar Merkap, IFS(Retd.), Chairperson, Odisha State Food Commission; Jagadananda Member of NITI Aayog Committee; Vishnu Swaminathan Founder Director, Nourishing Schools Foundation; Prof. Sabita Acharya Vice Chancellor, Utkal University; Sanjay Lath President, Marwari Society of Odisha; Dr. Sathya Swaroop Patnaik, State President Shree Satyasai Seva Sangathan.

Shri Sathya Swaroop Patnaik, State President Shree Satyasai Seva Sangathan, expressed, “At this time where big restaurants and hotels are competing each other with sky high price So Am I foundation is distributing foods irrespective of caste, status and appearance.”

Remembering Mother Teresa, Founder of So Am I Pinaki Mohanty, said, ” It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving our each meal serve with full of love and respect. We are trying our best to achieve our target of hunger free Odisha soon and our vision is to serve out of Odisha lately. In this initiative we seek help from everyone to hold our hand and help the needy from rural and urban areas.”

Co-founder of So Am I, Chidatmika Khatua Said, “We need assistance of volunteers to be the Arna Sevaks in this initiative to serve food for all and make sure no one sleeps empty stomach, Food is the moral right of all who born in this world. Since 2019 we have been working for hunger free Odisha and already distributed almost 15 lakh meals till now and looking forward to complete 50lakhs by 2025.”

Since three years So Am I has been feeding needy people rigorously and has implemented successful initiatives like Swa Ahar, Shradha Arpan, and community kitchens. Even during Covid lockdown time it has helped so many people. In this initiative some volunteers will play an important role. Volunteer or any person who find any needy people they can send their details through the designed app which will be connected with every BDO, Collector, RDC and the problems regarding food issue will solved immediately by (So Am I foundation). The only mission of this initiative is that “Hunger is something no one should struggle with or be judged for”.