Infrastructure Finance Secretariat (IFS), DEA organises workshop on “Interventions Required for Strengthening the PPP Ecosystem (Partners in Progress)”

New Delhi :The Government of India envisions a major role of Public Private Partnership (PPP) to leverage private sector investment and operational efficiencies in the provision of affordable, qualitative, and sustainable public assets and services.

The Government of India has taken several interventions to encourage private sector investors to participate, leverage their resources, technology, and management skills to increase infrastructure investment and improve the delivery of public goods and services with a high level of efficiency and quality in light of the rising demand of infrastructure facilities.

Continuing with the interventions to encourage the private sector investment, Infrastructure Finance Secretariat, DEA with the support of British High Commission (BHC) organised a workshop on 14.9.2022, with an intent to provide a platform to the key stakeholders (specially the private players) to share their views about the current PPP landscape, their areas/ sectors of interest, and suggest interventions/initiatives required to further strengthen the current PPP ecosystem. The workshop, included sector specific sessions on Health, Education and Sports, Water Supply and Municipal Solid Waste Management, Urban Transport and Roads & Airports.

The Workshop was inaugurated by Shri Ajay Seth, Secretary, DEA, Ministry of Finance (MoF) with welcome address from Shri B Purushartha, Joint Secretary, (ISD), Infrastructure Finance Secretariat. Special Addresses were also delivered by Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser, MoF, Ms. Sally Taylor, Minister Counsellor (Director Development, Climate, Science and Technology), and Ms. Wendy Werner, Country Head India, International Finance Corporation, World bank Group.

During the Sessions, the private players presented key issues/constraints faced by them during structuring and execution of PPP projects and suggested key interventions that may be required for enhancing private sector investments in the infrastructure sector.

The Workshop witnessed presenters from infra sector private players viz., Olympiados, Max Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Medanta, GenWorks, Apex Hospitals, Jindal Urban Infrastructure, Vishwaraj Infrastructure, VA Tec Wabag, SUEZ India, Re Sustainability Co., Tata Projects, Abellon Green Energy, Megha Engineering, GreenCell Mobility, Reliance Infrastructure Limited, Hindustan Construction Company, Cube Highways, IRB Infrastructure, GMR Infrastructure, Noida International Airport, Gammon India, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, and attendees from Shapoorji Pallonji, L&T Infrastructure, PNC Infrastructure, Ashoka Buildcon, Boehringer Ingelheim, Kishan Agro Industries, Incredible Medtech LLP, Dynatom International GmbH, Innovative Technologies and Projects, Aggcon Equipments, Sekura, etc.

During the workshop Project Sponsoring Authorities (PSAs) presented successful PPP Projects executed in aforementioned sectors. Shri Manu Srivastav, Principal Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh presented successful REWA project. IDA Bihar gave a presentation on Jayaprabha Hospital on PPP mode, , Goa Waste Management Corporation presented on Solid waste management facility, Housing &Urban Development Department, Government of Odisha on Bhubaneswar Water Supply , Indore Municipal Corporation on Urban Public Transport , Pune Metro Rail Development Authority (PMRDA) on Pune Metro project , Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) on road projects undertaken on PPP mode and Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Leasing of Airports on PPP mode.

Each session was concluded by senior officials of the respective Central Infra Line Ministries wherein they assured full support from the Government in overcoming the existing challenges while implementation of PPP projects including remarks from, Shri Amit Ghosh, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Vishal Chauhan, Joint secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing And Urban Affairs, Smt. Rubina Ali, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Shri Vishwajeet Kumar, Director, Dept. of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

The workshop witnessed an active participation of 150+ participants that include participants from Private sector infra players, representatives from FICCI, CII, ASSOCHAM , NIIF, Senior Government officials from Central Ministries and State Governments , officials from British High Commission and International Finance Corporation and Transaction Advisers empanelled by DEA.