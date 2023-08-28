Information Sharing Sessions On Integrated Teacher Education Programme (Itep) Alligned With Nep 2020 Organised At Rie Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), New Delhi in collaboration with Regional Institute of Education, NCERT, Bhubaneswar organised an ‘Information Sharing Session on ITEP aligned with NEP-2020’ today at Conference Hall of RIE, Bhubaneswar. Prof A.P. Dash Vice Chancellor of Asian Institute of Public Health, Bhubaneswar has inaugurated the event in presence of Mrs. Kesang Y Shepra, Member Secretary, NCTE ,Prof. H.C.S. Rathore former Vice Chancellor of Central University, South Bihar, Prof. P.C.Agarwal,Principal, Prof. R.C.Patel from M. S. University Vadodara and I.P.Gowramma Programme Coordinator.

Inaugurating the event Prof. A.P. Dash, the chief guest reiterated the need for effective implementation of ITEP so as to fulfil the transformative vision of NEP 2020. Prof. P.C. Agarwal, Principal of RIE, Bhubaneswar welcomed the guests and dignitaries. In his welcome address he highlighted on the vision of NEP 2020 for transforming teacher education through ITEP. The ITEP merges pedagogical practices with subject-specific content knowledge to produce educators who are well-rounded, skilled, and better equipped to meet the challenges of modern education. By seamlessly integrating theory, practice, and subject mastery, ITEP programs contribute to the development of competent and impactful teachers

Mrs. Kesang Y Sherpa, Member Secretary, NCTE presented on the implementation of the ITEP as a flagship programme of the Government of India aligned with NEP-2020 on pilot mode for the first phase for which 42 institutions including the institutions. She talked about the need for updated Teacher Education system as there is a paradigm shift in the field. She talked about some ITEP like National Professional Standards for TE, Art and Sports Integrated Education. She concluded by focusing the target of making ITEP as Minimal Degree for TE by 2030.

The curriculum framework and syllabus guidelines of ITEP was discussed . The open session for question-answers and observations was conducted by Prof. H.C.S. Rathore, Prof P.C. Agarwal and Prof. RC Patel, ITEP, Core Committee Members. Questions related to the issues, concerns and challenges in the implementation of ITEP were addressed by the expert members

along with the member secretary, NCTE. The meeting was attended by teacher educators from ITEP implementing Institutions, NTCE officials, faculty from IIT Bhubaneswar and Khargpur Teacher educators from DIETs and Teacher Education Institutions(TEIs) of Odisha and faculty members from RIE, Bhubaneswar. Prof. I.P. Gowramma Coordinator proposed vote of thanks.