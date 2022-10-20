Mines Secretary Sh. Vivek Bharadwaj Vists HCL HQ Office Appreciates HCL’s Special Campaign 2.0 initiatives

New Delhi : Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Govt. was warmly welcomed by Shri Arun Kumar Shukla, CMD, HCL, along with all the directors, CVO and senior officials, on his maiden visit to HCL Corporate Office in Kolkata today.

Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, being greeted by Shri Arun Kumar Shukla, CMD, HCL

In a detailed presentation, the Secretary, Mines, was apprised of the overall activities of the Company along with its ongoing projects. During the meeting, Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, interacted at length with the senior executives of HCL and urged all to focus on enhancing production.

After the review meeting, Shri Vivek Bharadwaj visited the basement area of HCL Corporate Office, Tamra Bhavan, to take stock of the ongoing cleanliness drive, disposal of scrap and weeding out of old files. He appreciated the all-round efforts of HCL in its commitment to the Special Campaign 2.0. Shri Bharadwaj was also accompanied by Shri Upendra C. Joshi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines.

Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, taking stock of the Special Campaign 2.0 initiatives

Praising the endeavor of disposing of the scrap accumulated for decades, the Secretary, Mines, said that this will not only generate revenue but will also clean the work space, improve ambience and motivate all. Cleanliness is next to Godliness, as the saying goes.

HCL Corporate Office is in the process of disposing of around 7.5 tonne of metal scrap, as part of the Special Campaign 2.0 initiative. Earlier, HCL Corporate office in Kolkata had carefully weeded out 2248 old files and archived 16220 of them. In July, 2022, the office disposed of discarded papers and plastic, etc. weighing around 4.6 tonne.

Committing all possible support, cooperation and help in the administrative, policy and financial matters from the Ministry of Mines, Shri Vivek Bharadwaj encouraged the HCL personnel to put their best foot forward in order to build a glorious future for the Company.