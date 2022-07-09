INDvsENG : India beat England by 49 runs at Edgbaston, Birmingham

London: India beat England by 49 runs at Edgbaston, Birmingham; Take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3 match series.

India have set a victory target of 171 runs before England in the second T-20 International of the three-match series at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

In response, England all our in 121 runs in 17 overs. Earlier the hosts won the toss and elected to field.

Former Captain Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja have returned to the Indian squad led by Rohit Sharma.

Indian team is leading the series 1-Nil with a win in the first encounter on Thursday at the Ageas Bowl Stadium in Southampton.

Final Score:

IND 170/8 (20)

ENG 121 (17)#ENGvIND