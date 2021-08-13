Industry Interactive Meet on Hydraulic Transportation of Ores, Minerals, Industrial Wastes at CSIR –IMMT, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: CSIR-Institute of Mines and Minerals Technology organised an industry interactive meet on Hydraulic Transportation of Ores/ Minerals/ Industrial Wastes today at its Bhubaneswar Campus.

Welcoming the delegates and participants of the meet Prof. SuddhasatwaBasu, Director CSIR-IMMT, said, it’s our pleasure to have such industry participation in this brain storming interactive session on Hydraulic Transportation system.

Dr A.K Sahu, Chief Scientist & Head, SPBD briefed about the objective of the Interactive meet and introduced the guests and participants. Dignitaries and delegates from JSW Steel Ltd., JSPL Ltd. ESSAR MINMET Ltd. ATAHA Group, RASMI Group, RUNGTA Group, AM/NS India, BRPL etc. participated in this interactive session and discussed about different aspects of Hydraulic Transportation system.

Dr. P. K. Senapati, Chief Scientist & Head, D&PE delivered the presentation on Slurry transportation facilities at CSIR-IMMT. To monitor the pipelines carrying slurry, indigenous sensing equipments are being developed by the process engineering and instrumentation Department of CSIR-IMMT. Post interactive session the delegates and other participants visited Slurry Pilot Plant to witness the demonstration.

CSIR-IMMT has developed world class pilot scale test facility for transportation of high/low concentration slurry in horizontal/vertical directions.

The horizontal pipe test loop facilities have 50 mm, 100 mm, 150 mm and 200 mm NB pipe sizes run by different positive displacement slurry pumps like Piston Diaphragm, Lobe, Progressive Cavity & Plunger pumps, with adequate Instrumentation & data acquisition facilities.

A unique vertical pipe loop test facility has been set up to determine design parameters for transportation minerals from sea bed and from open cast mines. The test facility consisting of a vertical structure with 75 mm, 100 mm & 150 mm NB pipes of 20 m long. The set-up is well equipped with pumps, measuring instruments, feeding systems, screening systems, data acquisition system etc.

The Institute has also established advanced slurry characterization facility with HAAKE RheoStress1 rheometer (Couette Type), Tube rheometry facility with 15 mm NB, 25 mm NB , 40 mm NB and 50 mm NB tubes, Laser scattering particle size distribution analyser (LA960 Horiba), Zeta Potential Measuring equipment, abrasion testing equipment etc.

Using the above facilities, the basic design and engineering data have been provided to around 30 coal based thermal power plants for designing their High Concentration Slurry Disposal (HCSD) System for transportation of fly ash and bottom ash.

The Indian government has set a target to increase India’s steel output to 300 million tonnes by 2025-2026. In this circumstance, to reduce dependence on Railways, roadways steel industries intend to develop Slurry Pipeline transportation system, as an alternate mode of transportation of iron ore concentrate in slurry form.The research on slurry transport at IMMT will be helpful for providing basic design parameters for commercial iron ore slurry pipeline of different iron ore processing industries.