Industry experts call Odisha land of opportunity for Start-ups

Bhubaneswar: New Chaiman of CII Odisha State Council Shri Sashi Sekhar Mohanty calls Odisha as land of opportunity for start-ups. He said that the state has very strong ecosystem for entrepreneurs to start their journey in any scale, be it medium or mega scale.

Talking at the conference on ‘Odisha: A land of opportunities for MSMEs, Entrepreneurs, IT and Industries’ organised by CII Odisha State Council at Bhubaneswar Wednesday, He said that, “There are more than 1500 start-ups in the state and main objective is to set up 5000 start-ups by 2025. With the available ecosystem entrepreneurs can start their journey in big scale also. Odisha is a major state in India in IT business. It truly define future destination for IT industry among tier-2 cities. IT policy of the state enable atmosphere where IT companies can nurture them and create new employment opportunities.”

Deputy Chairman of CII Eastern region Shiv Siddharth kaul calls MSMEs are backbone of any economy and opined that State like Odisha needs thriving MSME base as much as big industrial houses. MSMEs cannot thrive without market and it is the duty of big industries to connect them with various regions. The challenge is it requires friendly environment to thrive both. He urged all big industrial houses to ease entry barrier for new MSMEs and set some quota like 5-10% to buy from them.

MD of Javastra Technologies J B Pany emphasises on the need of robust logistic infrastructure to reduce the cost in transportation. He said that huge opportunities lie in inland waterway. We need to develop them by dredging rivers some meter which will help industries and also to open new economic avenues for nearby areas.

Dr Tapan Kumar Chand, President-Strategy and Business Development, Vedanta Limited said that, “MSMEs of Odisha have huge opportunities to grow further. To achieve the said objective mother industries need to handhold, support and provide mentoring support to them. We need to create conducive atmosphere for their development.

On this occasion dignitaries have presented Industry Carnival Awards for CII Odisha 2022-23. Roadshow on Logi connect Exibhition and Conference was also inaugurated. Logi Connect Expo to be held at New Town Rajarhat, Kolkata, West Bengal. Companies involved in logistics, supply chain, transportation, shipping and port, material handling, warehousing and storage equipment, consultancy and IT related business can participate at the expo to showcase their products, services and solutions.

Other dignitaries present at the occasion were Mr Priyadarshi Nanu Pani, President and CEO, CSM Technologies Pvt Ltd, Mr Vanka Sivaramkrishnam, AVP, Jindal Stainless Limted and Mr Sudhir Jaiswal, CEO, Enterprise System Solutions Pvt Ltd.