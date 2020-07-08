Industrial activities in Chhattisgarh pick up the pace once again; Production begins in 80 percent of the industries

Raipur: With the beginning of unlock, industrial activities in Chhattisgarh have quickly picked up the pace once again. While industrial production has started at an accelerated pace, employment opportunities are also being generated at a large-scale. Till date, 80% of the industrial units in the state have become operational with proper precautionary measures in the wake of COVID-19 infection.

After the corona crisis had struck, proper strategy to conduct industrial activities during lockdown was efficiently chalked out. During lockdown, production in industries of the state continued while adhering to the precautionary measures. Now with the beginning of unlock, industries have been given relaxation to some extent and production has increased subsequently.

Between March 2020 and June 2020, capital investment of nearly Rs 550 crore has been done in 258 new industrial units, providing employment opportunities for 3360 people. In this duration, iron-steel industries in state have produced 27 lakh metric tons of iron. State Government ensured operation of essential medical products and food-based industrial units even during lockdown. State Government took quick decision in view of the circumstances to provide license to distilleries for production of sanitizers along with the facility of packing material manufacturing, ensuring distribution of the same across the state. In this duration, loans worth nearly Rs 36 crore were distributed through banks for 2 thousand small and micro industrial units. Likewise, State Government released grant of Rs 103 crore to 848 industrial units. 282 industrial units were given concession in stamp duty. In this way, State Government earmarked 1300 hectare land for food park in 101 places and 200 hectare land in 15 locations have been transacted and work under food park project has started.

It is noteworthy that after lockdown was called off, Chhattisgarh has been the first state among its neighbours to start operation of industrial units. State’s major industries were operating in limited capacity even during lockdown, be it BSP, Balco or SECL mines. By the end of March, these industrial units were closed and then these were made operational from 23 April.

