IndusInd Bank to empower Indian Para-athletes for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games as Official Banking Partner to Paralympic Committee of India

The Bank celebrates the resilience and achievements of Indian Para-Athletes with the digital campaign #HarKadamJeetKa

Mumbai : IndusInd Bank is proud to announce its partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as the Official Banking Partner. This partnership underlines the Bank’s commitment to elevate the Indian para-athletes, reinforcing its belief in the inclusive and transformational power of sports through its sports vertical, ‘IndusInd For Sports’. Since 2016, IndusInd Bank has been using sports as a vehicle for change to drive inclusion and sustainability through various sports-related initiatives.

PCI and IndusInd Bank are committed to improving para-sports and supporting the Paralympic movement in India. PCI and Bank’s goal is to help athletes with disabilities reach their full potential by upgrading facilities, providing better resources, and creating an inclusive environment that recognizes their achievements. PCI aims to work with different partners to keep the inspiring spirit of the Paralympic Games alive and advance para-sports throughout the country.

This year, with Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, IndusInd Bank has come up with an all new campaign, ‘#HarKadamJeetKa’ at the forefront, to emphasize on the fact that the Bank has been the pioneer in supporting Indian para-athletes and has been supportive in every step of their journey so far. The Bank is dedicated to encouraging diverse participation and supporting talented athletes from all backgrounds. This commitment not only promotes individual talent but also fosters a sense of national pride through sporting achievements, aiming to spotlight the journeys of para-athletes and inspire widespread support for their success.

Mr. Sanjeev Anand, Head – Corporate, Commercial & Rural Banking and Mentor of IndusInd For Sports, IndusInd Bank, said “At IndusInd Bank, we are honored to partner with the Paralympic Committee of India as their Official Banking Partner for the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. It is a matter of great pride to support our Para-Champions who will represent India at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Our new campaign, ‘#HarKadamJeetKa,’ celebrates their remarkable spirit and achievements and highlights the fact that IndusInd Bank has supported them in every step of their journey. We hope this initiative will inspire and elevate the profile of para-sports, fostering greater recognition and support for their extraordinary achievements.”

Shri Devendra Jhajharia, Padma Bhushan awardee and President, Paralympic Committee of India, said, “We are thrilled to announce IndusInd Bank as the official banking partner of the Paralympic Committee of India for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. This partnership, under the inspiring campaign #HarKadamJeetKa, represents more than just financial support; it embodies a shared vision of perseverance, excellence, and triumph. With 84 athletes in our contingent, the largest ever from India, we are poised to make history in Paris. IndusInd Bank’s commitment strengthens our resolve to support our athletes as they aim to outshine their remarkable achievements from Tokyo 2020. Together, we are ready to embark on this incredible journey, and we are confident that with every step, victory will be within reach.”

India is proud to support and have its representation through these champions who will shine at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: