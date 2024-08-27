Business

IndusInd Bank to empower Indian Para-athletes for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games as Official Banking Partner to Paralympic Committee of India

Mumbai:  IndusInd Bank is proud to announce its partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as the Official Banking Partner.  This partnership underlines the Bank’s commitment to elevate the Indian para-athletes, reinforcing its belief in the inclusive and transformational power of sports through its sports vertical, ‘IndusInd For Sports’. Since 2016, IndusInd Bank has been using sports as a vehicle for change to drive inclusion and sustainability through various sports-related initiatives. 

PCI and IndusInd Bank are committed to improving para-sports and supporting the Paralympic movement in India. PCI and Bank’s goal is to help athletes with disabilities reach their full potential by upgrading facilities, providing better resources, and creating an inclusive environment that recognizes their achievements. PCI aims to work with different partners to keep the inspiring spirit of the Paralympic Games alive and advance para-sports throughout the country.

This year, with Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, IndusInd Bank has come up with an all new campaign, ‘#HarKadamJeetKa’ at the forefront, to emphasize on the fact that the Bank has been the pioneer in supporting Indian para-athletes and has been supportive in every step of their journey so far. The Bank is dedicated to encouraging diverse participation and supporting talented athletes from all backgrounds. This commitment not only promotes individual talent but also fosters a sense of national pride through sporting achievements, aiming to spotlight the journeys of para-athletes and inspire widespread support for their success.

Mr. Sanjeev Anand, Head – Corporate, Commercial & Rural Banking and Mentor of IndusInd For Sports, IndusInd Bank, said “At IndusInd Bank, we are honored to partner with the Paralympic Committee of India as their Official Banking Partner for the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. It is a matter of great pride to support our Para-Champions who will represent India at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Our new campaign, ‘#HarKadamJeetKa,’ celebrates their remarkable spirit and achievements and highlights the fact that IndusInd Bank has supported them in every step of their journey. We hope this initiative will inspire and elevate the profile of para-sports, fostering greater recognition and support for their extraordinary achievements.”

Shri Devendra Jhajharia, Padma Bhushan awardee and President, Paralympic Committee of India, said, “We are thrilled to announce IndusInd Bank as the official banking partner of the Paralympic Committee of India for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. This partnership, under the inspiring campaign #HarKadamJeetKa, represents more than just financial support; it embodies a shared vision of perseverance, excellence, and triumph. With 84 athletes in our contingent, the largest ever from India, we are poised to make history in Paris. IndusInd Bank’s commitment strengthens our resolve to support our athletes as they aim to outshine their remarkable achievements from Tokyo 2020. Together, we are ready to embark on this incredible journey, and we are confident that with every step, victory will be within reach.”

 

India is proud to support and have its representation through these champions who will shine at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games:

PARA ATHLETES
Sr. No Family Name of the Athlete Given Name of the Athlete
PARA ARCHERY
1 SINGH HARVINDER
2 KUMAR RAKESH
3 SWAMI SHYAM SUNDAR
4 POOIA
5 SARITA
6 DEVI SHEETAL
PARA ATHLETICS
7 JEEVANJI DEEPTHI
8 SUMIT SUMIT
9 SANDEEP SANDEEP
10 AJEET SINGH AJEET SINGH
11 RINKU RINKU
12 NAVDEEP NAVDEEP
13 KATHUNIYA YOGESH
14 DHARAMBIR DHARAMBIR
15 NISHAD KUMAR NISHAD KUMAR
16 THANGAVEL U MARIYAPPAN
17 KHILARI SACHIN SARJERAO
18 PAL PREETHI
19 JADHAV BHAGYASHRI MADHAVMO
20 MANU MANU
21 KUMAR PARVEEN
22 RAM PAL RAM PAL
23 RONGALI RAVI
24 SARGAR SANDIP SANJAY
25 GURJAR SUNDAR SINGH
26 KUMAR SHAILESH
27 KUMAR SHARAD
28 MOHD YASSER MOHD YASSER
29 KUMAR ROHIT
30 SOORMA PRANAV
31 AMIT KUMAR
32 ARVIND  ARVIND 
33 DIPESH KUMAR DIPESH KUMAR
34 PRAVEEN KUMAR PRAVEEN KUMAR
35 GAVIT DILIP MAHADU
36 RANA SOMAN
37 HOTOZHE SEMA HOKATO
38 KASANA SAKSHI
39 KARAMJYOTI KAMM JYOTI
40 RAJU RAKSHITHA
41 RAWAT AMISHA
42 CHAUDHARY BHAVANABEN AJABAJI
43 SIMRAN SIMRAN
44 LAKHANI KANCHAN
PARA BADMINTON
45 SARKAR MANOJ
46 NITESH KUMAR
47 NAGAR KRISHNA
48 SOLAIMALAI SIVARAJAN
49 YATHIRAJ SUHAS LALINAKERE
50 KADAM SUKANT
51 TARUN TARUN
52 SUMATHY SIVAN NITHYA SRE
53 MANDEEP KAUR MANDEEP KAUR
54 JOSHI MANASI GIRISHCHANDRA
55 KOHLI PALAK
56 MURUGESAN THULASIMATHI
57 RAMADASS MANISHA
PARA CANOE
58 YADAV PRACHI
59 KUMAR YASH
60 OJHA POOJA
PARA CYCLING
61 SHAIK ARSHAD
62 GADERIYA JYOTI
BLIND JUDO
63 PARMAR KAPIL
64 KOKILA KOKILA
PARA POWERLIFTING
65 PARMJEET KUMAR PARMJEET KUMAR
66 ASHOK ASHOK
67 KHATUN SAKINA
68 RAJAMANI KASTHURI
PARA ROWING
69 ANITA
70 KONGANAPA LLE NARAYANA
SHOOTING PARA SPORT
71 BHAT AMIR AHMAD
72 LEKHARA AVANI
73 AGARWAL MONA
74 SINGH NIHA
75 NARWAL MANISH
76 KHANDELWAL RUDRANSH
77 BABU SIDHARTHA
78 DEVARADDI RAMAKRISH NA SRIHARSHA
79 UNHALKAR SWAROOP MAHAVIR
80 FRANCIS RUBINA
PARA SWIMMING
81 JADHAV SUYASH NARAYAN
PARA TABLE TENNIS
82 PATEL SONALBEN
83 PATEL BHAVINABEN
PARA TAEKWONDO
84 ARUNA
