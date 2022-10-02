Indore adjudged cleanest city for 6th time in a row; Surat retains second position

Indore has been adjudged India’s cleanest city for the sixth time in a row, while Surat has retained the second position as per the Centre’s latest annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced yesterday. Navi Mumbai has replaced Vijaywada at the third spot.

Madhya Pradesh secured the first position, followed by Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra in the category of best performing states in ‘Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022’.

President Droupadi Murmu gave away the awards in the presence of Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The President urged all, especially the youth, to participate in this campaign and increase awareness about cleanliness in the society.

In the category of cities having a population of less than one lakh, Maharashtra’s Panchgani ranked number one, followed by Chhattisgarh’s Patan (NP) and Maharashtra’s Karhad.

Haridwar was adjudged the cleanest Ganga town in the category of more than 1 lakh population, followed by Varanasi and Rishikesh. Bijnor ranked first among Ganga towns with less than one lakh population, followed by Kannauj and Garhmukhteshwar.

Maharashtra’s Deolali was adjudged the country’s cleanest Cantonment Board. Tirupati received the best city award in Safai Mitra Suraksha, while Shivamogga in Karnataka received the fast-mover city award.