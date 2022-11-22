INDO-PACIFIC REGIONAL DIALOGUE 2022 (IPRD): 23 TO 25 Nov 22

New Delhi : The IPRD is an apex level international annual conference of Indian Navy, and is principal manifestation of Navy’s engagement at the strategic-level. The National Maritime Foundation (NMF) is Navy’s knowledge partner and chief organizer of each edition of the event. The IPRD seeks to foster exchange of ideas and promote deliberations on regionally relevant maritime issues. Being a Track 1.5 event that aims to encourage discussions on public policy, the IPRD endeavors for a balanced representation from government and non-government agencies and institutions. The first two editions of IPRD were held in 2018 and 2019 respectively at New Delhi. IPRD 2020 was cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreak. The third edition of IPRD was held in 2021 in online mode. The aim of each successive edition of the IPRD is to review both opportunities and challenges that arise within the Indo-Pacific. Through this annual dialogue, the Indian Navy and the NMF, continue to provide a platform for incisive discussions pertaining to the geopolitical developments affecting the maritime domain of the Indo-Pacific.

The fourth edition of IPRD is scheduled to be held from 23 to 25 Nov 22. The theme of IPRD-2022 is ‘Operationalising the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI)’, which was articulated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi in Bangkok, at the 14th East Asia Summit (EAS) on 04 November 2019. The IPOI Is a comprehensive and inclusive construct for regional cooperation that is focused on seven interconnected spokes or pillars: Maritime Security, Maritime Ecology, Maritime Resources, Disaster Risk-reduction and Management, Trade-Connectivity and Maritime Transport, Capacity-building and Resource sharing, and Science, Technology and Academic Cooperation.

Indian Navy being the lead maritime security agency of the Government, is deeply invested in the actualization of each of the seven spokes or pillars of the IPOI. The 2022 edition of the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD-2022) is appropriately centered upon the IPOI and its operationalization, with particular but not exclusive focus upon the pillars of ‘Maritime Security’. IPRD-2022 will be conducted in physical format in New Delhi, through six professional sessions spread over the three-day period from 23 to 25 Nov 22. As part of the event, globally renowned speakers and eminent panellists will explore how the areas of maritime cooperation envisaged in the IPOI could be optimally and inclusively operationalized. In addition, there will be an Inaugural Session and a Margdarshan (Guidance) session which would include addresses from Shri Rajnath Singh, the Hon’ble Raksha Mantri, Shri Bhupendra Yadav, Hon’ble Minister of Environment, and Shri Ajay Bhatt, Hon’ble Raksha Rajya Mantri.

The six thematically-arranged sessions of the IPRD-2022 are: (1) Weaving the Fabric of Holistic Maritime Security in the Indo-Pacific: Multilateral Options: (2) Constructing Holistic-Security Bridges across the Western and Eastern Maritime Expanse of the Indo-Pacific; (3) Building maritime Connectivity: Ports, Trade, and Transport; (4) Capacity-building and Capability Enhancement Leveraging the Physical and Social Sciences; (5) Practical approaches to a Regional Blue Economy; (6) Disaster Risk-reduction and Management; Solutions for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Vulnerable Littoral States.