INDO NEPAL JOINT TRAINING EXERCISE “SURYA KIRAN -XVI” TO COMMENCE AT NEPAL ARMY BATTLE SCHOOL, SALJHANDI (NEPAL)

New Delhi : The 16th Edition of Indo-Nepal joint training Exercise “SURYA KIRAN-XVI” between India and Nepal will be conducted at Nepal Army Battle School, Saljhandi (Nepal), from 16 – 29 December 2022. Exercise “SURYA KIRAN” is conducted annually between India and Nepal with the aim to enhance interoperability in jungle warfare & counter terrorism operations in mountainous terrain and HADR under UN mandate.

Nepal Army soldiers of Shree Bhawani Baksh Battalion and Indian Army soldiers from the 5 GR will be participating in the exercise. The two armies, through these contingents, shall be sharing the experiences gained during the conduct of various counter-insurgency operations over the years in their respective countries. The joint exercise would focus on evolution of combined drills for planning and conduct of tactical operations at unit level in counter terrorism operations and disaster response mechanism in general and role of armed forces in management of disaster.

During the exercise, participants will be training together to develop inter-operability and share their experience including Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorist operations and also on Humanitarian Relief operations.

The joint military exercise will enhance the level of defence cooperation which will further foster the bilateral relations between the two nations.