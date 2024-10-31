IndiGo’s tailor-made business product – IndiGoStretch – lands in India

Operations to begin on 14 November 2024 from Delhi to Mumbai

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, welcomes its first IndiGoStretch aircraft – a tailor-made business product for India’s busiest and business routes. IndiGoStretch’s first flight will commence on 14th November, 2024 on the Delhi-Mumbai route.

IndiGo founder and Managing Director, Rahul Bhatia and CEO Pieter Elbers unveiled “IndiGo means Business” on the first IndiGoStretch aircraft.

Announced on the airline’s 18th anniversary, IndiGoStretch promises customers a relaxed and comfortable journey with a coupe-style, 2-seat wide bay, specially curated healthy meal options by the Chefs at Oberoi Flight Services, and premium seats designed by RECARO. With a spacious pitch of 38 inches and a width of 21.3 inches, the seats have a six-way adjustable headrest with neck support, 5 inch deep recline to relax, electronic device holder, 60-watt USB-Type C power supply, and a three-pin universal power outlet.

IndiGoStretch’s customers can enjoy complimentary benefits like priority check-in, anytime boarding, advance seat selection, and zero convenience fee. They will also get additional baggage allowance starting from 30 kg (two bags) in check-in and one bag of 12 kg in the cabin.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said, “India’s economy is soaring and with the evolving aspirations of the Indian society, it is time for us to redefine accordingly. IndiGoStretch will create a desired option for many who are aiming to travel business, some of them seasoned and some perhaps for the first time in their life. It is an exciting time for Indian aviation and for IndiGo. By early January, all customers flying between Delhi and Mumbai will be on an IndiGoStretch aircraft and by March 2025, we would cover all flights from Delhi to Bengaluru and Chennai. In the next 14 months, 45 IndiGoStretch planes will be inducted in our fleet and we will ramp up to serve 12 routes with 268 daily flights.”

IndiGoStretch is available for bookings on IndiGo’s direct channels as well as aggregator websites with tickets starting at ₹18,018.