IndiGo wins top award as the Best Low-Cost Airline in India & South Asia at the 2023 World Airline Awards

Paris: IndiGo, India’s most preferred carrier, won a top award as the Best Low-Cost Airline in India and South Asia at the prestigious 2023 World Airline Awards, held at the Paris Air Show. It is the thirteenth time that IndiGo has won this award as the Best Low-Cost Airline in India and South Asia.

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, said, ”We are very honored and proud to receive this prestigious title of the Best Low-Cost Airline in India and South Asia at the esteemed World Airline Awards. Winning this for the thirteenth time is a testament to IndiGo’s relentless and consistent commitment to providing on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service, and affordable fares across an unparalleled network. This recognition fuels our motivation to continue raising the bar and redefining the benchmarks for low-fare travel. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers, my super colleagues at IndiGo, and valued partners for their support in making IndiGo the airline of choice in the region. We remain steadfast in our mission of giving wings to the nation by connecting people and aspirations. We strive to ensure that more and more passengers can choose air travel every day with IndiGo.”

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: “Despite the increasing competition from both local and international competition, IndiGo continues to be the customers favorite low-cost airline in the India & South Asia region, and we congratulate the management and staff on this thirteenth successive triumph in this awards category.”