IndiGo wins ‘Airline of the Year’ at Air Transport Awards 2024!

IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, was named the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the Air Transport Awards 2024 that took place next to the 2024 Air Transport Symposium with the participation of industry leaders. IndiGo was named for being a driving force behind the growth of Indian aviation with its impressive expansion and for giving the opportunity of air travel to many first-time flyers. The prestigious award was presented to Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, at the ceremony held in Athens, Greece, this week.

Speaking at the occasion, Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “I am honoured to accept the “Airline of the Year” award, which is a testament to our ambition of giving wings to the nation, by connecting India to the world and the world to India. I would like to dedicate this award to the unwavering commitment and dedication of all my 35,000 IndiGo colleagues, who played a key role in IndiGo becoming the first Indian airline to carry 100 million passengers in 2023. We are amongst the fastest-growing airlines in the world backed by our simple and successful philosophy: offer fares that are affordable, flights that are on time, and provide a courteous and hassle-free travel experience across our unparalleled network.”

IndiGo recently became India’s first carrier to operate 2,000 daily flights and carry 100 million passengers in a year, firmly cementing its place among the world’s Top 10 airlines. With an industry-leading order book of nearly 1000 aircraft, it aims to double its size by the end of the decade and continue to build its network, domestically and internationally.

The 2024 Air Transport Awards are in partnership with Hermes – Air Transport Organisation and ATN – Air Transport News, and recognize the leaders, companies and organizations that contribute to the development of air transport, globally. The winners are voted for by the readers of Air Transport News and a jury of international aviation experts.