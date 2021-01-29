IndiGo will connect Kurnool with Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, and Chennai

New Delhi: As part of its mission to strengthen regional connectivity, IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, has announced direct flights from Kurnool to Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, and Chennai under the RCS scheme. The flights will be commenced from March 28, 2021 with bookings opening from February 01, 2021. Being the 5th largest city, Kurnool will also be the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh, as per the recent 3-capital proposal passed by the state government. Increased accessibility will not only open more avenues for tourists but also for government officials travelling to and from Kurnool.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to add Kurnool as our new domestic destination in our 6E network. It will strategically enhance regional connectivity in southern India, as Kurnool will be one of three capitals in the state of Andhra Pradesh, as well as the node for the upcoming Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor. These flights will not only strengthen connectivity within and from Andhra Pradesh to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, but also promote trade and commerce in the region. Kurnool is also known for tourist attractions such Ahobilam, Nallamala Forest, Belum Caves, which will attract domestic tourists as Indians focus on exploring the country this year”.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar further said, “IndiGo is committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard our lean clean flying machine”.