IndiGo transports over 2.1 Mn vaccine doses in 8 days across 16 locations

New Delhi: In-line with its commitment to provide support to the nation in the current scenario, India’s largest airline, IndiGo transported a total 5,785 kg of shipments from SII and Bharat Bio-tech – vaccine vials equating to 21.60 lacs doses – between January 12, 2021 and January 19, 2021. The shipments were moved from Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune to 16 locations across the country including, Vijayawada, Guwahati, Patna, Odisha, Raipur, Bhopal, Thiruvananthapuram, Indore, Imphal, Agartala, Chandigarh and Udaipur via 21 IndiGo flights.

Mr. Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “We are honoured to have the opportunity to contribute to the vaccination drive, by transporting the shipments across 16 locations within the country. We will continue to partake in moving the vaccines from one part of the country to another. We look forward to supporting the nation in its hour of need”.