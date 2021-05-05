IndiGo transports 4142 oxygen concentrators in and across the country to ease shortage

New Delhi: In-line with its spirit to support the nation in these difficult times, IndiGo – India’s leading carrier, has transported a total of 4142 oxygen concentrators weighing about 72461.5 kg, within and across the country. Out of the total oxygen concentrators, as many as 2717 have been airlifted from Thailand, China, Qatar, Hong Kong, and Singapore to India, while 1425 oxygen concentrators have been transported domestically between 36 airports. A massive load of other medical supplies was also flown in with the help of IndiGo CarGo team, to support the country amidst the shortage of medical equipment in the wake of a severe second wave.

Mr. Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer and Wholetime Director, IndiGo said, “We recognize that having access to oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders has become a life and death situation for many of our fellow countrymen. In this crisis situation IndiGo is going all out, pursuing every lead, responding to each request, using our offices in every country to scour for oxygen concentrators and cylinders and transporting them to our cities and towns. We will leave no stone unturned in utilizing our aircraft and our highly trained, dedicated employees to secure this critical resource at this time of need”.

The flight 6E1702 airlifted a total of 20 pieces of CarGo from Doha to Delhi on Apr 30, 2021, while flight 6E9657, 6E9691 airlifted a total of 808 pcs of CarGo from Hong Kong to Delhi. Flight 6E9650, 6E9802/7302 and 6E9024 transported 36, 1851 and 02 pieces from Bangkok, Guangzhou, and Singapore to Delhi, respectively.

IndiGo has also transported a total of 1,60,596 kg of COVID vaccine shipments between January 12 to May 03, 2021. The airline will continue to fly in oxygen concentrators to and within the country to ease the shortage of medical equipment.