IndiGo touches a milestone of 300 aircraft strong fleet

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, has announced that its fleet consists of 300 aircraft now. Currently, IndiGo operates the Airbus A320 CEO & NEO, the A321 NEO, and the ATR 72-600 aircraft. The seating capacity on the A320 CEO fleet is 180, A-320 NEO fleet is 180 /186 the A321 fleet is 222/232 and ATR Fleet is 78.

Speaking on the occasion, Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “We are excited to announce that our fleet size now stands at 300 aircraft, giving wings to our ambitions. We have recently expanded operations across west, east, and north-east India as well as the middle east. The strong fleet will help us cater to emerging travel demands with the addition of capacity across domestic and international destination shores. We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across a wide network.”

The 300 aircraft strong fleet will help in catering to the growing passenger volume, as Indian aviation marks recovery and growth in 2023.