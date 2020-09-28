IndiGo to shift flights with series 2000 (6E2000-6E2999) from Terminal 3 to Terminal 2 of IGI Airport

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s leading airline, which is currently operating more than 105 domestic flights from Terminal 3, will be shifting some flights to Terminal 2 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, from October 1, 2020. All the flights with call sign between 6E 2000 – 6E 2999 will be departing from and arriving at Terminal 2 of IGI Airport, while the rest will operate from T3. The transfer process between these two terminals has been optimised to provide a seamless experience to the passengers.

During this transition phase, IndiGo has taken measures to ensure passengers are informed at every stage while flying with 6E. IndiGo is reaching out to all impacted passengers and their respective travel agents via SMS, calls, and emails provided in reservation. IndiGo passengers are requested to retrieve their PNR on IndiGo’s website or mobile app to check their terminal before leaving for the airport.

Mr. Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, President and Chief Operating Officer, IndiGo said, “We are working very closely with the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) to shift nearly half of our domestic operations from Terminal 3 to Terminal 2 at IGI Airport. As the capacities grow, operations from Terminal 2 will also allow adequate space to maintain social distancing guidelines while providing a safe and hassle-free travel experience.”

