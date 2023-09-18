IndiGo to be the first Indian airline providing direct connectivity from Hyderabad to Colombo

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, is delighted to announce the introduction of new direct flights between Hyderabad and Colombo from November 02, 2023. IndiGo is the first Indian carrier to provide direct connectivity between the two cities, reinforcing trade, economic, and cultural ties. This is part of IndiGo’s strategic expansion in international markets, providing customers with seamless and efficient connectivity.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are delighted to introduce direct flights between Hyderabad and Colombo, Sri Lanka. As the travel landscape experiences remarkable growth, our focus remains on delivering exceptional services and meeting the evolving needs of our customers. This would serve as a catalyst for further enhancing business ties, trade as well as tourism between India and Sri Lanka. The introduction of these flights will not only enhance connectivity but also provide travellers with greater flexibility and convenience. We will continue to offer more flight options, adhering to our promise of on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across our unparalleled network.”

Colombo, the vibrant capital of Sri Lanka, serves as a bustling hub for both business and tourism. The city is well-connected to the international airport and offers easy access to the island nation. Colombo itself is a city of contrasts, where modern skyscrapers stand alongside colonial-era architecture. Travellers can explore a wealth of cultural and historical landmarks, including the Gangaramaya Temple and the National Museum. The city’s scenic Galle Face Green promenade provides splendid views of the Indian Ocean and is a popular spot for leisurely strolls. For culinary adventure lovers, Colombo’s diverse food scene offers a tempting array of flavors, from spicy curries to fresh seafood.

Hyderabad, a sought-after tourist destination, offers a variety of popular attractions, including Charminar, Golconda Fort, Salar Jung Museum, and more. The city is also renowned for its excellent medical services.

The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline's international connectivity.