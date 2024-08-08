IndiGo Takes Flight into the Future with ‘NextGen EFB’ Program for ATR Pilots

IndiGo, India’s leading airline, today announced the launch of its ‘NextGen EFB’ program, equipping all ATR pilots with individual iPad 9th generation devices. This initiative reinforces IndiGo’s commitment to advancement in digitization and enhanced operational efficiency in the cockpit.

The ‘NextGen EFB’ program equips pilots with faster, more efficient, and brighter iPad 9th generation devices, featuring the powerful A13 Bionic chip and a 10.2-inch Retina display. This empowers pilots with pre-loaded documents, charts, and an onboard performance tool for precise aircraft monitoring.

IndiGo introduced Electronic Flight Bags (EFBs) on its ATR fleet in 2020, IndiGo has operated approximately 450,000 flights using this technology. Digitisation of EFB have yielded significant improvements in operational efficiency and a reduction of 15kg of paper from each ATR cockpit, contributing to a smaller carbon footprint.

Captain Ashim Mittra, Senior Vice President Flight Operations, IndiGo said, “We’re thrilled to be launching the ‘NextGen EFB’ program, a significant milestone in IndiGo’s commitment to technological advancement and our valued pilots. This program not only enhances operational efficiency but also empowers our ATR pilots with the latest tools and resources. We’re starting with existing EFB applications in Phase I, with plans to expand functionality and eventually achieve a completely paperless ATR cockpit in Phase II. We will also integrate the Electronic Flight Folder (EFF), which will revolutionize our current paper processes by automatically importing flight briefing folders to your EFB devices before each flight. As we embark on this exciting phase, we will continue to introduce innovative technologies designed to streamline our operations and improve customer experience.”

This program offers pilots greater flexibility and control over their pre-flight preparations, training, and continuous learning. Additionally, the ‘NextGen EFB’ iPads facilitate seamless communication between pilots and the company.