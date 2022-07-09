IndiGo strengthens regional presence with addition of Deoghar as the 74th domestic destination

New Delhi: In line with its commitment to enhance domestic connectivity, IndiGo, India’s leading airline, today announced the launch of its 74th domestic and 99th overall destination. The airline will commence exclusive flights between Kolkata-Deoghar, effective July 12, 2022. These new connections will enhance the connectivity between eastern states of the country. The flights will enhance connectivity in the region, especially with the Shravani Mela kickstarting next week, which attracts over 2.5Mn people every year.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to announce Deoghar as the 74th destination on the 6E network. These new flights will enhance connectivity and significantly reduce transit time between Kolkata and Deoghar, from 7.5 hrs to less than 1.25hrs. The increased access to Deoghar – home to Baba Baidyanath Temple, Trikuta Parvata, Rama Krishna Mission Vidyapith and Naulakha Mandir – will also boost religious tourism in the region. We strive to consistently provide our signature on-time, courteous, and hassle-free service at affordable fares, across our unparalleled network.”

Increased connectivity and access to an important Hindu pilgrimage centre like Deoghar will enhance tourist footprint in destinations like Baba Baidyanath Temple, which is one of the 12 Shiva Jyotirlingas and one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in India, Trikuta Parvata which is accessed by a passenger ropeway, Mayurakshi river, Rama Krishna Mission Vidyapith and Naulakha Mandir. The route will also strengthen accessibility from Giridih, Jasidih, Madhupur & Dumka in Jharkhand and Bhagalpur, Munger, Banka & Jamui in Bihar to Kolkata, and connectivity to IndiGo’s domestic and international network thereafter.

These flights are designed to cater to leisure travellers and pilgrims who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations that provide them with mindfulness and peace. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in and also browse our website in Hindi at https://www.goindigo.in/hi-in/homepage.html. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic connectivity.