IndiGo strengthens regional connectivity, launches Agra as 64th domestic destination

New Delhi: To strengthen its regional connectivity, IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, announced Agra as its 64th domestic destination. The airline will connect Agra to Bengaluru and Bhopal through direct flights under the RCS scheme, effective March 28, 2021. The bookings are open with one-way fares starting at INR 2523 for Bhopal and INR 3789 for Bengaluru. The addition of Agra as a new destination is part of IndiGo’s strategy to enhance domestic connectivity to fulfil demand from regional centres while enhancing accessibility.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to have the Golden Triangle cities mapped on the 6E network, with the addition of Agra as our 64th domestic destination. This will not only enhance connectivity for domestic travellers, but also aid in expanding international air traffic once restrictions are lifted and travel opens up. Additionally, these connections will help promote tourism, trade and commerce, with Agra being the home to multiple UNESCO world heritage sites, one of the hubs for leather goods production and known for its food and delicacies.”

Mr. Kumar further added, “IndiGo is committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard our lean clean flying machine”.

Post securing all regulatory approvals and specific flight schedules for Agra, IndiGo will soon take the overall number of domestic destinations in the 6E network to 68 by opening Kurnool, Bareilly, Durgapur and Rajkot in the coming months.