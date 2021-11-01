IndiGo strengthens regional connectivity, commences 6 new flights from Kanpur

New Delhi: In-line with its vision to strengthen regional connectivity, IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, today initiated 6 new flights between Kanpur and Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, effective November 01, 2021. Kanpur is IndiGo’s 71st domestic destination. IndiGo’s operations from the new station were inaugurated with lamp lighting at the Kanpur airport as well as Ministry of Civil Aviation in New Delhi. The ceremony was graced by Honourable Union Minister for Civil Aviation – Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia (virtually), Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath (virtually-TBC), and other eminent dignitaries at the Kanpur airport.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to start direct flights from Kanpur to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad to bolster our regional network. These new routes will connect Kanpur, a major financial and industrial centre in north, to the rest of the country through key hubs in western and southern India while augmenting trade and commerce within these regions. The people of Kanpur will enjoy direct connections to leading tourist destinations including like Gateway of India (Mumbai), Char Minar (Hyderabad), and Cubbon Park (Bengaluru) thereby promoting tourism. We are committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience, onboard our lean clean flying machine across wide network.”