IndiGo strengthens regional connectivity, commences 4 new direct flights from North Goa

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, has announced new flights from North Goa to Patna, Bhopal, Vadodara, and Dehradun, effective May 22, 2023. The airline will connect North Goa to Ranchi via Patna, effective May 24, 2023. These flights are aimed at strengthening domestic connectivity and offering customers with increased flight options, to India’s most popular tourist destination, Goa. The addition of these routes will take the tally of total 22 flights being operated from North Goa.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head Global Sales, IndiGo said, “As part of our mission to enhance accessibility, we are introducing further new flights from North Goa. With the onset of the summer vacations, the number of holiday goers are rapidly rising especially to tourist destinations like Goa. A large percentage of this demand for travel is coming from within the country, and with these new domestic connections, we will provide more affordable options to our customers to travel to their favourite destinations that too from multiple online points in India. We will continue to offer new options and stay true to our promise of courteous, hassle-free, on-time and affordable travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

Goa is one of India’s most popular tourist destinations and is known for its pristine beaches and nightlife. It carries a vast spectrum of cultural practices. Portuguese, Maharashtrian and Konkani influences are evident in language, food, architecture, dress, and dance. People from all around the country and beyond visit Goa for its beaches, majestic carnivals, churches, amazing delicacies, and forts. Beaches like Baga, Candolim, Calangute, Morjim, Arambol, Anjuna, and churches including, Bom Jesus, Saint Cathedral, St Francis, Chapel of St. Catherine, and more, are visited by tourists from all around the country.

These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic connectivity.