IndiGo strengthens Proactive Measures to mitigate Fog-Related Disruptions  

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, operating close to 2100 daily flights has applied proactive strategies and technology to minimise disruptions this winter season.

The adverse weather conditions during winter like fog and smog in North Indian cities can be extremely challenging, leading to flight disruptions including delays, cancellations, and diversions. Poor or zero visibility makes it difficult for pilots to land or take off safely, impacting overall flight schedules. Strong wind bands, infrastructure limitations, airport congestion, and navigational challenges further contribute to operational disruptions, affecting both schedules and customer experience.

IndiGo remains committed to providing on-time, hassle-free operations and is working around the clock, implementing the following measures to minimize disruptions during this fog season.

Proactive Planning: Preparing for the Fog Season

IndiGo begins planning well in advance of the winter season, anticipating the challenges posed by dense fog

Qualified Low Visibility Operations (LVO) crews are scheduled for flights during fog-prone periods, ensuring safety and operational reliability.

Conditional Captains are excluded from rosters during the fog season to minimize risks and maintain consistency in operations.

Crews are strategically positioned near airports to reduce delays caused by transportation challenges during foggy conditions.

Accommodations and transportation are pre-arranged for crews, ensuring they are readily available to operate flights as soon as conditions improve.

IndiGo coordinates airport standbys to streamline operations and mitigate potential disruptions caused by adverse weather.

Meteorological Expertise: Forecasting and Risk Assessment

A team of experienced meteorologists constantly monitors weather patterns and provides precise forecasts to ensure preparedness.

They utilize tools such as hourly weather reports, terminal aerodrome forecasts, and weather warnings to anticipate fog events.

Safety Risk Assessments are conducted for severe weather, enabling proactive adjustments to operations.

Based on historical data and strategy, IndiGo carries additional fuel to account for holding patterns and taxi delays, reducing the need for diversions and gate returns.

Real-Time Operations: AOCS and OCC Coordination

The Operations Control Center (OCC) actively monitors real-time visibility and manages crew rosters to ensure CAT III/LVTO cleared crew are available.

Based on the MET forecast, OCC manages rostering to ensure adherence to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), and collaborates with AOCS to manage delays and diversions

Base managers and crew tracking teams are coordinated to optimize operations during disruptions.

Diversions are directed only to airports with available Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AMEs) to ensure operational continuity.

A dedicated AOCS point of contact is assigned to each diverted flight to provide seamless support and ensure smooth operations.

Engineering Support: Ensuring Aircraft Readiness

Throughout the fog season, the engineering team plays a vital role, ensuring that aircraft are properly equipped for LVO and that maintenance activities do not exacerbate fog-related delays. This includes verifying the functionality of essential systems required for low-visibility operations.

Customer-First Approach: Minimizing Disruption Impact

IndiGo’s customer-centric approach is evident throughout its fog mitigation strategy. The airline adheres to stringent safety guidelines and keeps customers informed through regular announcements during delays. Representatives from IndiGo ground operations are available to assist customers, and clear communication is provided to those deplaning after diversions, explaining any necessary local regulations. Recognizing the inconvenience of delays, IndiGo provides refreshments based on the length of the delay, and refunds/rebooking options are offered for delays exceeding two hours, in line with regulations from the regulatory authorities.

All of these procedures are outlined in IndiGo’s IROPS Joint Circular, which defines clear responsibilities and procedures for managing disruptions. Through this comprehensive and integrated approach, IndiGo strives to minimize the impact of fog on its operations and provide a smooth and comfortable travel experience for its customers, even during challenging weather conditions.