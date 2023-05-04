IndiGo strengthens international connectivity from Bhubaneswar; announces flights to Singapore and Bangkok

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s leading airline, announces its new exclusive flights that will take off starting June 03, 2023, connecting the culturally rich city of Bhubaneswar to two of Asia’s most exciting destinations – Singapore and Bangkok. These additional international routes will not only improve connectivity but also enhance accessibility for passengers flying to and from Bhubaneswar. IndiGo’s commitment to expanding its network, recently announced the first international flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai, starting operations from May 15, 2023. The flights were opened for booking by Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Naveen Patnaik, with fares starting at INR 15,000.

Electronics, chemicals, petroleum refining, and tourism are some of the major sectors of Bangkok and Singapore. Connecting these destinations to Bhubaneswar will not only boost tourism but will also strengthen trade links. Singapore and Bangkok have also established themselves as significant medical tourism destinations, and their increased accessibility to Bhubaneswar will allow Odisha to fulfil its aspiration to establish itself as one of the leading destinations for medical tourism.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of new exclusive international routes from Bhubaneswar. IndiGo has been at the forefront of enhancing international connectivity and these new flights to Singapore and Bangkok will encourage tourism and trade in the city and the state. These flights would not only make travel more efficient but will also provide customers with enhanced comfort. We will continue to explore more flight options for our customers and stay true to our promise of providing courteous, hassle-free, on-time, and affordable travel experience.”

Shri Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister, Odisha said, “These new connections to Bangkok and Singapore from Bhubaneswar will not only reduce travel time but also enhance global connectivity from the state. The enhanced accessibility will increase trade and tourism, benefit our people and help us realise our goal of new Odisha.”

Bhubaneswar, also known as “The Temple City of India,” attracts pilgrims from all over the world. The city is a tourist hotspot and boasts of beautiful temple architecture. It has numerous tourist attractions, including the Lingaraj Temple, Iskcon Temple, Tikarpada Wildlife Sanctuary, Rajarani Temple, and Nandankanan Zoological Park. Bhubaneswar is also a major industrial city in Orissa, with several iron and steel manufacturing plants.

Singapore, also referred to as the “Lion City” and the “Garden City,” offers a unique fusion of culture, continental cuisine, customs, and traditions. The rapid economic growth of Singapore gave rise to a landscape of high-rise buildings in the suburbs, but as the city-state grows, urban planners are incorporating nature everywhere, even into its heights. The well-known Merlion Park, Gardens by the Bay, Universal Studios, SEA Aquarium, Marina Bay Sands Skypark, Botanical Gardens, Singapore Flyer, Night Safari Nocturnal Wildlife Park, and numerous other attractions draw visitors from all over the world to Singapore. From the bustling streets of Chinatown to the trendy cafes and boutiques of Tiong Bahru, there is something for everyone in this vibrant city-state.

Bangkok, Thailand’s capital, is well-known for its tourism attractions. Many people visit the city because of its famous culinary delights, exciting nightlife, and shopping centres. Bangkok’s economy is dominated by manufacturing, agriculture, and tourism. The city is also popular for its spectacular palaces, skyscrapers, museums, and markets. Floating Market, Safari World, Siam Ocean World, Chao Phraya Dinner Cruise, and Siam Park City are among the few attractions in Bangkok.

These new flights from IndiGo will provide travelers with more convenient and affordable travel options while also encouraging tourism and trade between Bhubaneswar and these two world-class destinations. The launch of these new routes is a testament to IndiGo’s dedication to delivering a seamless, hassle-free, and affordable travel experience for its customers.

These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s international connectivity.