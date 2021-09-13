IndiGo strengthens domestic network, adds 38 new flights in September

New Delhi: In line with its commitment to enhance domestic connectivity, IndiGo, India’s leading airline will be adding 38 daily flights on its 6E network in the month of September. These 38 new flights will include 24 6E only connecting flights, 2 new flights and 12 flights that the airline will be relaunching after the second wave. IndiGo will operate new flights between Raipur-Pune, while restarting flights between Lucknow-Ranchi, Bengaluru-Vishakhapatnam, Chennai-Indore, Lucknow-Raipur, Mumbai-Guwahati, and Ahmedabad-Indore.

IndiGo will operate 24 flights between Ahmedabad-Agartala (via Kolkata), Chennai-Chandigarh (via Hyderabad), Chennai-Vadodara (via Hyderabad), Kolkata-Kozhikode (via Bengaluru), Kolkata-Coimbatore (via Hyderabad), Chandigarh-Patna (via Lucknow), Chandigarh-Ranchi (via Lucknow), Chandigarh-Hyderabad (via Delhi), Coimbatore-Lucknow (via Hyderabad), Coimbatore-Udaipur (via Bengaluru), Delhi-Silchar (via Kolkata) and Hyderabad-Dibrugarh (via Kolkata).

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to add 38 new flights to strengthen our domestic network. These flights will cater to the increased demand for travel and improve accessibility between metro and tier 2/3 cities. Strengthening connectivity between eastern, western, northern, and southern regions, increased accessibility will also promote trade and commerce. We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand across various sectors. It is our endeavour to consistently provide our signature on-time, courteous and hassle-free service at affordable fares, across our unparalleled 6E network”.

These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in and also browse our website in Hindi at https://www.goindigo.in/hi-in/homepage.html. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic connectivity.