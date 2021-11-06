IndiGo strengthens domestic network, adds 12 new flights

New Delhi: In-line with its commitment to enhance domestic connectivity, IndiGo, India’s leading airline has added 12 flights on its 6E network in the month of November. IndiGo commences flights between Ahmedabad-Jodhpur from November 01, 2021; Bengaluru-Rajkot, Kolkata-Coimbatore, Delhi-Trivandrum, and Dibrugarh-Dimapur effective November 02, and Ahmedabad-Ranchi, effective from November 10, 2021.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to add 12 new connections to strengthen our domestic network, cater to the increased demand and improve accessibility between metro and tier 2/3 cities. These routes will enhance connectivity between northern, eastern, north-eastern, western, and southern regions, promoting trade and commerce. We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand across various sectors. It is our endeavour to consistently provide our signature on-time, courteous and hassle-free service at affordable fares, across our unparalleled 6E network”.

These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in and also browse our website in Hindi at https://www.goindigo.in/hi-in/homepage.html. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic connectivity.

New flight schedule:

Flight no. Frequency Origin Destination Effective Departure Arrival 6E 7074 Monday- Sat Ahmedabad Jodhpur 1-Nov-21 9:25 10:50 6E 7075 Monday- Sat Jodhpur Ahmedabad 1-Nov-21 11:10 12:35 6E 6377 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun Ahmedabad Ranchi 10-Nov-21 15:20 17:20 6E 6378 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun Ranchi Ahmedabad 10-Nov-21 17:50 20:00 6E 6507 Tue, Thurs, Sat Bengaluru Rajkot 2-Nov-21 14:25 16:40 6E 6508 Tue, Thurs, Sat Rajkot Bengaluru 2-Nov-21 17:10 19:25 6E 6438 Tue, Thurs, Sat Kolkata Coimbatore 2-Nov-21 4:50 7:40 6E 6439 Tue, Thurs, Sat Coimbatore Kolkata 2-Nov-21 8:25 11:10 6E 2031 Tue, Thurs, Sat Delhi Trivandrum 2-Nov-21 6:10 9:40 6E 2037 Tue, Thurs, Sat Trivandrum Delhi 2-Nov-21 10:10 13:25 6E 7933 Tue, Thurs, Sat Dibrugarh Dimapur 2-Nov-21 12:20 13:35 6E 7934 Tue, Thurs, Sat Dimapur Dibrugarh 2-Nov-21 11:00 12:00