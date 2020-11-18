IndiGo resumes more than 650 weekly flights to and from UP

New Delhi: India’s leading carrier, IndiGo, is currently operating more than 650 weekly flights including the RCS routes to and from the cities of Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur in the state of UP. The airline witnessed highest air travel demand from Lucknow which is directly connected to 13 domestic destinations including new direct flights to Indore & Raipur. In addition, IndiGo also operated approximately 300 Vande Bharat and Air Bubble flights connecting UP with Dubai, Doha, Sharjah, Jeddah, Kuwait, Dammam, Riyadh & Abu Dhabi.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer, IndiGo said, “Uttar Pradesh being the largest state in the country has a huge potential for revival of air travel. We have witnessed moderate air travel demand and are optimistic that there will be more people travelling to meet their families after many months of being home bound. Being the safest mode of travel, flying has become the leading choice for people travelling across segments including migrant labour, especially with limited rail and bus operations. This trend is being further fuelled by affordable fares, ease in government restrictions and lesser travel time onboard our lean, clean flying machines”.

Currently, IndiGo connects Varanasi to 7 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad & Chennai. The airline operates direct flights to 7 domestic destinations which includes Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Gorakhpur & Raipur from Prayagraj (Allahabad). IndiGo connects Gorakhpur to 5 domestic destinations which includes Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, Prayagraj, with Mumbai being a new route.

