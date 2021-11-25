IndiGo resumes flights to Singapore under Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL)

New Delhi: India’s leading airline, IndiGo, today announced the resumption of flights to Singapore under Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) from November 29, 2021. Following incorporation of air bubble between India and Singapore, IndiGo has been allocated a total of 3618 seats per week, of which 1624 seats will be operated on the Chennai – Singapore route under Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL). The rest of the capacity will be utilised under non-VTL conditions for travel to and from Singapore.

Mr. Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said, “As we eventually come out of the pandemic, we are happy to resume flights to Singapore under the air bubble agreement. International connectivity under air bubble arrangement has been helpful in slowly bringing back the international travel demand. The situation is improving rapidly, and we are hopeful that this will further help citizens of India and Singapore to travel with ease for various purposes.”

VTL Guidelines –

VTL travellers must be fully vaccinated and present a digital proof of vaccination

Travellers will have to undergo two Covid-19 tests – a pre-departure test within two days (e.g., test taken any time on 8 Nov is valid till 10 Nov 2359 hrs) before departing for Singapore while another test on-arrival at Changi airport

After tests travellers will have to remain self-isolated until the result is confirmed to be negative

Children aged 12 years and below who are not vaccinated will be allowed to travel under the VTL into Singapore if they are accompanied by a VTL traveller who meets all VTL requirements

Travellers are also advised to check the entry requirements imposed by the respective VTL countries

Short-term visitors must purchase travel insurance, with a minimum coverage of S$30,000 for Covid-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs, prior to travel to Singapore.

All visitors must use the Trace Together app in Singapore to facilitate contact tracing. After leaving Singapore, the Trace Together app data must be kept for 21 days.

If any VTL requirements are not met, Singapore citizens and permanent residents must serve a seven or 10-day Stay Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival, depending on their travel history.

All travellers aged between 12 to 18 years shall not be allowed to travel on VTL flights

Non-VTL Guidelines –

Non-VTL flights into Singapore will be subject to the prevailing public health requirements based on the Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH)’s Country/Region Classification for Border Measures