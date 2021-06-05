IndiGo reported net loss of INR 11,472 million and EBITDAR of INR 6,483 million for the quarter ended March 2021

Gurgaon : InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (“IndiGo”) today reported its fourth quarter and fiscal

year 2021 results.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021

▪ Revenue from Operations of INR 62,229 million, a decrease of 25% compared to the same period last

year.

▪ EBITDAR of INR 6,483 million with EBITDAR margin of 10.4% compared to EBITDAR of INR 867

million with EBITDAR margin of 1.0% for the same period last year.

▪ Loss before tax of INR 11,575 million, compared to a loss before tax of INR 12,898 million during the

same period last year.

▪ Net loss of INR 11,472 million compared to a net loss of INR 8,708 million in the same period last year.

▪ Basic earnings per share of negative INR 29.8

For the year ended March 31, 2021

▪ Revenue from Operations of INR 146,406 million, a decrease of 59.1% compared to the last year against a

capacity decrease of 52.8% during the year.

▪ EBITDAR of INR 6,227 million with EBITDAR margin of 4.3%, compared to EBITDAR of INR 50,824

million with EBITDAR margin of 14.2% for the last year.

▪ Loss before tax of INR 58,181 million, compared to loss before tax of INR 2,557 for the last year.

▪ Net loss of INR 58,064 million, compared to net loss of INR 2,337 in the last year.

▪ Basic earnings per share of negative INR 150.9

▪ Strong balance sheet with a total cash of INR 185,685 million including free cash of INR 70,997 million

