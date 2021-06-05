Gurgaon : InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (“IndiGo”) today reported its fourth quarter and fiscal
year 2021 results.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2021
▪ Revenue from Operations of INR 62,229 million, a decrease of 25% compared to the same period last
year.
▪ EBITDAR of INR 6,483 million with EBITDAR margin of 10.4% compared to EBITDAR of INR 867
million with EBITDAR margin of 1.0% for the same period last year.
▪ Loss before tax of INR 11,575 million, compared to a loss before tax of INR 12,898 million during the
same period last year.
▪ Net loss of INR 11,472 million compared to a net loss of INR 8,708 million in the same period last year.
▪ Basic earnings per share of negative INR 29.8
For the year ended March 31, 2021
▪ Revenue from Operations of INR 146,406 million, a decrease of 59.1% compared to the last year against a
capacity decrease of 52.8% during the year.
▪ EBITDAR of INR 6,227 million with EBITDAR margin of 4.3%, compared to EBITDAR of INR 50,824
million with EBITDAR margin of 14.2% for the last year.
▪ Loss before tax of INR 58,181 million, compared to loss before tax of INR 2,557 for the last year.
▪ Net loss of INR 58,064 million, compared to net loss of INR 2,337 in the last year.
▪ Basic earnings per share of negative INR 150.9
▪ Strong balance sheet with a total cash of INR 185,685 million including free cash of INR 70,997 million
IndiGo reported net loss of INR 11,472 million and EBITDAR of INR 6,483 million for the quarter ended March 2021
Gurgaon : InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (“IndiGo”) today reported its fourth quarter and fiscal