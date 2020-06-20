IndiGo repatriated 751 Indian Nationals from Qatar

New Delhi: In-line with its continued commitment towards supporting the nation and bringing back Indian citizens, IndiGo operated four special international charter flights from Qatar to repatriate 751 Indian citizens. The IndiGo flight 6E 9739 from Doha to Kozhikode transferred 172 passengers on June 18, while flight 6E 9789 from Doha to Amritsar/Srinagar transferred 207 passengers, flight 6E 9740 from Doha to Kochi transferred 209 passengers and flight 6E 9431 from Doha to Delhi transferred 163 passengers on June 19, 2020. The flight 6E 9431 from Doha to Delhi was particularly arranged for all seafarers and mariners in partnership with Qatar Airlines. The charter flights were operated while observing all precautionary measures and safety guidelines.

Mr. Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to continue our efforts to bring back Indian nationals. We extend our thankfulness towards the government for allowing IndiGo to operate these international repatriation flights, enabling a safe arrival of our fellow countrymen back to their homes. It is our endeavour to continue to serve the country in every manner possible in these difficult times”.

