IndiGo reinstates operations on Delhi-Port Blair route

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, today reinstated four weekly flights between Delhi-Port Blair effective January 09, 2022. The bookings are now open, with fares starting from INR 8522.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to strengthen our domestic presence and recommence operations between Delhi-Port Blair. These flights will enhance connectivity and promote tourism, trade, and commerce on the island. IndiGo is committed to provide wider networks with an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard our lean clean flying machine”.

A visit to Port Blair is on every travel enthusiast’s list, owing to the pristine waters, seafood joints and beach shopping, among other things it offers. It is the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a union territory of India in the Bay of Bengal. These connections will enhance tourism and travel opportunities in the island.

Flight No. Frequency Origin Destination Effective Departure Arrival Fare (INR) 6E 2094 Tues, Wed, Thurs, Sunday Delhi Port Blair 09-Jan-22 05:45 09:20 8528 6E 2096 Tues, Wed, Thurs, Sunday Port Blair Delhi 09-Jan-22 09:55 13:40 8522