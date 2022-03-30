IndiGo reinforces its regional network with new flights from Bhopal

New Delhi: In-line with its vision to strengthen regional connectivity, IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, commenced its new direct flight from Bhopal to Chennai effective March 29th, 2022. The new route was inaugurated today with lamp lighting at the Bhopal airport as well as the Ministry of Civil Aviation in New Delhi. The ceremony was graced by Honourable Union Minister for Civil Aviation – Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia (virtually), Honourable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh – Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan (virtually), the guest of Honour Dr. l. Murugan- Honourable MOS (virtually), and other eminent dignitaries from Bhopal at the airport. The addition of this new route from Bhopal will enhance connectivity between Central and Southern India.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to launch the new Bhopal – Chennai route, which will strengthen the regional accessibility. The direct flight to Chennai will cater both business and leisure travellers and prove to be a bridge between the two regions. We are committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience, onboard our lean clean flying machine.”

IndiGo operates a total of 632 weekly flights to and from Madhya Pradesh, including connections from destinations like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior.

Flight No. Frequency Origin Destination Effective Departure Arrival 6E 6403 Tue, Thu, Sat Bhopal Chennai 29-Mar-22 20:05 22:45 6E 6412 Tue, Thu, Sat Chennai Bhopal 29-Mar-22 17:15 19:35