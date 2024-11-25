IndiGo recognised as ‘2024 Airline of the Year’ by CAPA- Centre for Aviation

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, was named the ‘2024 Airline of the Year’ by CAPA- Centre for Aviation (CAPA), at its 2024 Global Aviation Awards for Excellence. CAPA is a trusted source of aviation market intelligence and a part of the Aviation Week Network. The awards recognise strategic excellence in aviation, highlighting airlines and airports that lead in adapting to new environments. The awards are independently researched by an international panel of judges and CAPA analysts.

CAPA awarded IndiGo for its role in growing and transforming commercial aviation in India, its strategic evolution in pursuing greater international connectivity, and its demonstrated excellence when it comes to enhancing the sustainability of its operations. It described the growth of IndiGo as extraordinary and said it has been a transformative force for domestic aviation in India. IndiGo has established India’s largest network and brought affordable air travel where it wasn’t previously available.

The prestigious award was presented to IndiGo and received by Neha Narain, VP Strategy and CEO’s Office, at the ceremony held as part of the CAPA Airlines Leader Summit World in Belgrade, Serbia, on November 21, 2024. The gala event was attended by leaders from across the global aviation and travel sectors.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “On behalf of all my colleagues at IndiGo, it’s a real honour to receive CAPA’s prestigious ‘Airline of the Year’ award. IndiGo’s journey since inception, just 18 years ago, has been nothing short of incredible. To receive this award, amidst some of world’s biggest and brightest airlines, is truly encouraging and a source of pride. IndiGo’s commitment to our purpose of ‘Giving wings to the nation’ offering air travel to annually 100+ million customers, of which many first-time flyers remain at the core of our strategy. Deeply rooted in India we are expanding our wings now also globally.”

CAPA – Centre for Aviation, Head of Research, Simon Elsegood said, “It is CAPA’s honour to announce IndiGo Airlines as the CAPA Airline of the Year. The impact of IndiGo’s bringing accessible air travel to millions cannot be understated. With ambitions to lead Indian aviation and extensive plans already in place, the future for the airline could hardly be brighter”.